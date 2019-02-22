Watch: Sam Wallace gets sideways Can-Am revenge on Hits co-hosts

For years Sam Wallace has been out through the wringer with all kinds of crazy challenges — from eating insanely hot chilli peppers to getting zapped with a labour pain simulator.

Now, it’s time for Sammy to have his revenge on Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick in the best way he knows how … with Wallace's Can-Am off-roader.

Watch above to see how the ladies reacted to speeding through the dirt race-way and even surviving some gnarly jumps. We’ve got to admit ... it looks both scary as heck and a lot of fun!