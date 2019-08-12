Watch: some seriously cool American muscle cars call this Texas paddock home

Just this morning, the holy grail of barn finds emerged on the internet in the form of a 1971 Lamborghini Miura that was completely stock. Unfortunately, the $1.5 million price tag that it was slapped with is a little out of most of our budgets.

If old Italian supercars aren't your thing, you might be more interested in what's to be had in this Texan paddock that recently appeared on an episode of Barn Find Hunters.

Not wanting to be labelled as a hoarder, host Tom Cotter enters the collector's paddock in search of some old V8-powered gems, and he finds gold.

Once they had checked out a 1956 Ford Cab Over, they discover a first for the show — a Pontiac GTO 'Judge'. The owner reveals that there was a mystery surrounding the whereabouts of the Judge for years, before the owner finally made contact, and decided to sell it.

Like the Miura, this Judge was a little worse for wear, but is completely stock, and according to Cotter's valuation, could fetch about $38,000 in its current 'fair' condition.

After the two men move on from the GTO, they check out a genuine Chevrolet Z/28 Camaro, a half-restored 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, and an Oldsmobile Supreme.

What an incredible collection!