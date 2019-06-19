Watch: someone chopped up a Tesla Model 3 and turned it into a ute

Whether YouTube is a good or bad thing for modern society is a long topic that we could write thousands of words about. But, you cannot argue about what it's done for inspiring and rewarding creativity.

Enter popular content creator Simone Giertz. She's one of the site's most popular tech builders, and her latest project took this to entirely new heights.

Giertz and a team of friends (including Rich, from well-known Tesla channel Rich Rebuilds) took delivery of a new Tesla Model 3 and immediately tore it up to make a mini, fully electric, pick-up truck. Or ute, as it were.

Tesla have already confirmed that a ute/pick-up is in the pipeline, but who knows how long it will take for that product to reach consumers. Instead Giertz and co made significant alterations to the rear end of a new foundation-spec Model 3, with the aid of a truck bed sourced from a Ford F-150.

The result is not only a fabulous thing to look at (so long as you don't get close enough to see the misaligned window trimmings), but also the closest thing on the road to a 'ute' in the traditional built-on-a-car-platform sense.

Thankfully for us, Giertz plotted the journey in full. You can watch that video below.