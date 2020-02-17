Watch: Supercar owner reveals the maintenance costs of his multi-million dollar collection

Owning a car comes with hidden quirks both good and bad, but unless you're driving a supercar, you probably won't spend more than a few hundred dollars on maintenance each year.

Supercar owner and YouTube Manny Khoshbin has managed to build quite a following on the internet from his incredible car collection, and showing both the good and bad aspects of it all.

Previously, we've seen Khoshbin go into detail about the costs around owning his incredibly rare Bugatti Veyron, but in this video, the mogul decides to cover off the costs of his whole, multi-million dollar collection.

While Khoshbin is a true petrol head at heart, he explains during the video that he sees every car in his collection as an investment, and working out which ones to buy and sell is a full-time job.

In terms of outright cost, the "cheap" part of his garage starts with the $160K Tesla Model X that avoids standard maintenance costs. This includes a few Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens ($800K each), a Porsche 935 racer (heaps), a Porsche Carrera GT ($2 million), and a McLaren 650S ($200K).

While they may all sit well over the six-figure mark, maintaining these cars costs under $15,000 per year each, which grants them the "cheap" title.

On the other side of the garage is the "expensive" segment, which includes his uber-rare stuff. Khoshbin notes that his three Bugattis are the most expensive in terms of maintenance, with $102,000 being spent each year.

The Hermes edition Pagani Huayra is in the same incredibly-rare boat, and costs around $12,000 each service. This is quite cheap considering the $6.5 million or so that the car retailed for.

Interestingly, Khoshbin's McLaren Senna and P1 are arguably the two coolest cars in his garage, only rack up around $3,000 in maintenance costs each year, making them sound like a bargain among the others.

On top of this, the garage space, insurance and security also factor into the bottom line, making supercar collecting quite a serious gig. There's definitely worse things to be doing though.