Watch: Tesla Cybertruck replica emerges online

From the 2020 Toyota GR Supra to the fully-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 has seen some pretty controversial cars unveiled, but nothing can compare to Tesla's incredible Cybertruck.

From its jarring body lines, to the stainless steel exterior finish, there is nothing subtle about this space-age electric ute, but according to Elon Musk, over 250,000 people have already pre-ordered the truck.

View this post on Instagram Тесла в Химках😆🤪😄 A post shared by Максим (@sukhotin.m) on Dec 18, 2019 at 1:24pm PST

If you can't be bothered waiting until then end of 2021, when the Cybertruck deliveries are scheduled to start, you could always try and build your own, as this Russian engineer has.

Unlike previous attempts to build a Cybertruck, it looks like this one is covered in sheet metal, and features functional light bars at the front and rear of the ute, just like Elon's one.

Like most dodgy replicas, the proportions of the truck are slightly off, but it's a pretty decent effort. The wheel and wheel arches are arguably the best part of the build, as the fitment is almost perfect.

This replica looks a lot smaller than the official truck, which only recently received a 'Class 2B-3' rating over in America, which means that it is a medium-duty pickup truck. So instead of the F-150 that Tesla has been comparing the Cybertruck to, it will actually go up against the likes of the F-250, Ram 2500, and the Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Because of this, it will be interesting to see if the Cybertruck does in fact make it down to NZ, but considering New Zealand pre-orders opened up a few weeks ago, things are looking good for Cybertruck-hopefuls.