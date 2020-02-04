Watch: Tesla 'hacker' crashes out of control Model 3

The introduction of computers into common cars was celebrated upon the first drive, and denounced as soon as something went wrong under the hood, but just look at how far we've come.

In a world of computer-controlled vehicles, Tesla stands out thanks to the brand's incredibly smart cars that car drive themselves, and avoid collisions without breaking a sweat.

Like most things, people weren't happy with these computers being in control at all times, and discovered a mode in the Tesla Model 3 that allows all assists to be turned off, and turns it into a big, electric go kart.

There's quite a complex process involved in getting the EV into 'Dyno Mode' and it's obvious that Tesla intended it to be used on the dyno didn't want your average Joe using it on a public road.

One particular driver in America found out what happens when you've got 640Nm of unhinged electric torque at your disposal, and absolutely binned his Model 3 while attempting to drift.

In the video, the driver can be seen attempting to initiate oversteer while rounding a corner, before accelerating up an onramp. Unfortunately, the lack of traction control quickly becomes apparent, and the driver slides off the road.

Luckily, the impact wasn't enough to set the airbags off and the electric car narrowly misses the fence. While it looks like the driver avoided a crash, a tow truck may be a necessity to pull the EV out.