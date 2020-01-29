Watch: Tesla Model X jumps over street in viral video

Due to the incredibly smooth ride and acceleration, driving one of Tesla's vehicle has previously been compared to flying, but this video that recently emerged on Twitter takes this to a new level.

YouTube and Instagram sensation David Dobrik is known for his wacky internet skits and gifting friends cars such as this Tesla Model X, which looks to be living an extremely tough life.

These speed bumps in LA are on another level pic.twitter.com/alWSHa5992 — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) January 28, 2020

According to David's vlog, he was driving around the incredibly steep streets in the Elysian Heights neighbourhood of Los Angeles when he discovered a group of motorcyclists jumping over the street.

These dudes just "happened" to take the Tesla key off Dobrik before deciding to jump the massive electric SUV over the same street. What happens next is exactly what you'd expect.

After the Tesla hits the lip at serious pace, it is thrown through the air before crashing back down on the tarmac with a horrible sound. Thankfully, everything went to plan and no one was injured, or killed.

If the large electric vehicle was to lose control upon landing, the damage to surrounding cars and houses would've been significant, and like most Tesla crashes, it would've probably ended in flames.

While most would condemn the irresponsible act of launching an SUV into the air while travelling the wrong way down a one-way road, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed entertained by the feat, simply posting a "!" in response.

Going forward, we hope that Dobrik chooses to be safer with these types of stunts, but then again, jumping a Tesla in a perfectly controlled area wouldn't go half as viral, right?

Take a look at the interior angle here: