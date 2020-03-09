Watch: The most important aspect of premium vehicle ownership

When people envision ownership of a premium car, luxury, performance, and elegance are the first things that come to mind, while servicing and maintenance seems to be overlooked.

Cutting corners and saving a few bucks here and there is possible through third-party mechanics, but you're putting an expensive asset at risk by heading down this road.

"The savings are minimal, and you could expose yourself to a fair amount of risk."

When you deal with a dealership network such as Jaguar Land Rover, official servicing and peace of mind is just the beginning, as a raft of opportunities open up through drive days and other experiences with the brand.

Only genuine parts and official processes are used when servicing through an official service provider, which means that your vehicle is always running at 100 per cent, no matter its age.

The other side of the coin becomes apparent when you are looking at selling the vehicle. Obviously condition and mileage are the main aspects that buyers look for, but a full official service record can do wonders on the second-hand market.

On top of this, dealers will be more likely to offer higher trade-in prices on these vehicles with a full history, meaning that your next car will be easier on the wallet.