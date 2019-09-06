Watch: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back and ready for another crazy ride with the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise with Bad Boys for Life.

Packed full of plenty of awesome vehicular moments, this is one film that will keep motor fans pumped and the new trailer gives us an extended look at the action.

There are some fantastic vehicles on display here including the presence of a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera … which Lawrence’s Detective Marcus Burnett dings slightly in a hilarious skit that isn’t keeping with Smith’s ultra cool cop Detective Mike Lowrey’s plans.

Smith gets to the put the 911 to the test here as he and Lawrence go for a crazy high-speed pursuit through an entire shopping mall as they try to catch up to the bad guys. And it’s pretty damn awesome to watch.

With its sleek lines, and 3-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo engine, Smith really gets to take this car for a spin and he gets to push his limits here. With top speeds of 306km/h and the ability to go from 0 – 100km in just 4.2 seconds, the 911 is a great fit for Smith and his slick performance as Lowrey.

Alongside the Porsche 911, Smith and Lawrence get to ride into some serious action scenes on the back of a Leonhardt Gunbus 410 motorcycle. At 11 feet long and weighing in at close to 650kgs this is one serious motorcycle and it looks pretty damn cool riding down the boulevards of a neon lit Miami in Bad Boys For Life.

But this wouldn’t be a Hollywood blockbuster without a little bit of movie magic and to make this bike even edgier a side car has been fixed to it, and which now sports a minigun on it!

You can just imagine all the crazy action that Smith and Lawrence get up to on this ride, and Bad Boys for Life is shaping up to be all kinds of fun.

Since the very first film back in 1995, the Bad Boys franchise has always pushed the envelope when it came to cool cars and crazy racing scenes and they’re definitely looking to top themselves here.

The presence of the Porsche brand in the film is also very significant and takes in the history of the franchise as Smith drove a 1994 Porche 911 Turbo in the original film. He then got behind the wheel of a 2002 Ferrari 550 Maranello for the sequel which led to one of the most epic car chases ever filmed across Miami’s historic MacArthur Causeway

If you’re looking for a rush this summer you’ll find it when Bad Boys For Life arrives in cinemas on January 16, 2020.