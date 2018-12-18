Watch: Woman tries to fill up an electric Tesla... with petrol

This is the hilarious moment a driver tries to fill her car with fuel, seemingly forgetting it's an electric.

The footage was shot by a group of friends behind her in a gas station in the US.

They laugh uncontrollably as she looks for a nozzle to fill her Telsa.

At one point, the woman finds the electrical charging port and begins to try to insert the fuel pump into it.

Finally, after about three minutes of hysterics a man jumps out of the car behind to tell the lady of her mistake.

She takes it in good jest, appearing amused by it and thanking him as she laughs.

She also appeared to be calling for help before accidentally popping her trunk, too.

The video has gauged quite a reaction online, with many commenting on the original YouTube video which has racked up nearly 325,000 views since it was uploaded yesterday.