What in tarnation? Fast Five's Frankencuda set to fetch a fortune

If you're a massive fan of the Fast and Furious franchise, owning one of the cars that was used in the filming of one of the movies might be a dream of yours, but we can't imagine that anyone is lining up to buy this thing.

Most fans would leap at the chance our purchasing Brian's Nissan Skyline, or Dom's Dodge Charger — heck, Jesse's iconic brake calliper-less VW Jetta would be more of a collector's item. But this thing is pretty cool.

Built for the SEMA Show back in 2010, this 1971 Plymouth Barracuda dubbed 'Frankencuda' features an array of modifications that cemented its spot in the Fast and Furious franchise history after its Fast Five appearance.

Starting at the front, it's pretty hard to miss the bonnet ornament that consists of an intercooled 14:71 blower spouting off the 636ci Hemi V8 engine, complete with a pair of Ultra Dominator Carburettors.

Unfortunately, a power figure hasn't been given with the listing on Worldwide Auctioneers, but we can imagine that it would possess more than enough power to melt the rear rubber at any given second.

To keep this ‘Cuda on the road, a set of coilovers have replaced the factory suspension system, Willwood brakes have replaced the old drums, and a set of huge tyres now sit at rear.

Making this ‘Cuda extra special is the fact that most of the cast from Fast Five have signed the dash, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and the late Paul Walker. While the car was only onscreen for a short time throughout the 2001 film, it was obviously a draw card on set.

Frankencuda will go up for auction tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where it will fetch a pretty penny. Last time this car sold went under the hammer in 2011, it sold for almost $500,000.