Why have one Lamborghini off-roader when you can have two?

Automobili Lamborghini appears to have acquired a refreshed taste for off-road vehicles since it unveiled the Urus 4x4 SUV last year.

Now it has revealed a second off-road-themed concept vehicle, although this one manages to be more surprising and even madder in design. It’s a Huracan EVO with flared wheel arches, a raised ride-height and practical roof rails.

It’s called the Sterrato and Lamborghini says it’s a bit of a nod to the brief period in the 1970s when the Italian brand attempted rallying in desert-trekker versions of the Jarama and still-lovely-looking Urraco sports cars.

According to Auto Express, chassis updates over the standard Huracan EVO include a 47mm increase in ground clearance, a 30mm wider track, new chassis bracing, aluminium-reinforced side-skirts and protective composite bodywork around the engine and air intakes.

Transporting the Huracan Sterrato across gravel or sand are a set of 20in off-road wheels and tyres nestle inside flared wheel arches. And then there’s all sorts of 4x4-flavoured bolt-on stuff, such as bumper-mounted LED fog-lamps, a roof-mounted LED light-bar, a titanium roll cage, four-point safety harnesses, carbon-fibre sports seats and lightweight aluminium floor panels.

Inside the engine bay things are pretty standard — as standard as a Huracan can be, anyway.

The Sterrato retains the same 5.2-litre V10 as used in the road car which boasts 477kW peak power and 600Nm of torque.

Sadly, you won’t see the Sterrato on a haybale-covered plinth at Fieldays anytime soon. Unlike its mainstream manufactured sibling, the Urus, Lamborghini has already stated the Sterrato won’t be produced as a standalone car.

Rather, the Italian company sees it as a showcase for what can be achieved with its mechanical nous.