World's most expensive Mustang? Shelby GT350R set to fetch millions

Over the past few months, the world has witnessed a number of expensive Ford Mustangs cross the auction block, and two of them have easily surpassed the massive seven-figure mark.

These two have been the iconic 'Eleanor' Shelby GT500 which went for $1.3 million, and the even more iconic Bullitt Mustang driven by Steve McQueen that hit $6 million when the hammer fell.

Now there's a Mustang that's heading to auction that should eclipse both of those figures, and potentially become the most expensive Mustang ever sold.

As you'd expect, this isn't just another bog-standard Mustang, it is the prototype Shelby GT350R that was driven by Ken Miles, and also happened to be the first Shelby car to win a race.

This exact car was immortalised when a photographer managed to capture Ken Miles in mid-air while on his way to securing that first Shelby victory way back in February 1965.

Chassis 5R002 is heading to Mecum Auctions’ 33rd Original Spring Classic event that's taking place on the 12th of May this year. Experts are suggesting that the bidding will surpass the Bullitt's $6 million mark on the day.

When it was first built, the car served as a demonstrator to potential buyers, which is demonstrated in the official homologation documents.

Bill Clawson purchased the car off Shelby back in 1996, and after a couple of engine catastrophes, he decided to use his contacts within Ford to secure a new engine. This came in the form of a GT40 V8 that was never meant to leave Ford's factory — and that engine remains under the bonnet today.

Under Shelby's direction, the car underwent a full restoration back in 2010, and was returned to the condition that it was in when Ken Miles was racing it. This process took four painstaking years, but the end result is incredible.

As to whether the car will sell for more than $6 million is anyone's guess, but it'll be hard to find a more iconic classic race car in America.