Young driver gets family member's $300K Lamborghini impounded while street racing

Just last month, we saw the catastrophic results of a young Australian resident stealing a Subaru Forester before crashing it into a six-figure Lamborghini Urus during a high-speed police pursuit.

While the Urus didn't end up on the impound lot, the damage looked to be enough to write it off, leaving the SUV with deployed airbags, and a caved-in driver's door.

The driver of this Lamborghini felt the need to use Stevenson Square @GMPCityCentre as a racetrack, in full view of a liveried firearms patrol. Turns out him being a named driver on his parents Golf didn't cover him to drive the vehicle so it has been seized for no insurance. pic.twitter.com/jOlSSoK0gh — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) November 14, 2019

In similar circumstances, a Lamborghini Urus of the same colour has ended up in the Manchester police's impound lot after another young driver was caught acting a fool behind the wheel of the super SUV.

Attention was first drawn to the bright yellow Lamborghini when it was spotted "racing" around Steveson Square in Manchester. An armed unit spied the SUV squealing around the sqaure, and promptly pulled the driver over.

While he did possess a license, upon closer inspection over the man's papers, the police noticed that he was insured on his parent's VW Golf, but not the Lamborghini. And as UK road laws require the driver to be fully covered for the car they're driving, the Urus was seized.

To get the car back, the rightful owner of the Lamborghini will have to pay a visit to the impound lot, and prove their ownership and insurance. Failure to do so will result in the police auctioning the car off, or in more extreme cases, crushing it.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said: “The driver of this Lamborghini felt the need to use Stevenson Square as a racetrack, in full view of a liveried firearms patrol. Turns out him being a named driver on his parent's Golf didn’t cover him to drive the vehicle so it has been seized for no insurance.

We've got a feeling that someone's in store for a stern talking to.