Limited-edition 2021 Honda Civic Type R sells out in minutes

As the automotive industry slowly gets back on its feet following the widespread effects of the Covid-19 restrictions, hearing that a special edition Honda Civic Type R sold out in a matter of minutes is inspiring.

Just last night over in Canada, pre-orders opened up for the limited edition Civic Type R, and while some people were skeptical about the yellow exterior, it didn't stop hundreds of Honda fans swarming the website.

In under four minutes, all 100 of these yellow Type Rs that are heading to Canada were accounted for. That's quicker than the Civic's blistering time around the Nürburgring back in 2017.

Dubbed the 2021 Type R LE, this Civic is offered exclusively in Phoenix Yellow, and features a few slight tweaks to the interior here and there, as well as being a lighter package overall.

Depending on which side of the pond you occupy, the Limited Edition will come with different amounts of weight savings. The American model has 20.9kg shaved off its total weight thanks to a new lightweight BBS wheel and the removal of a bunch of sound deadening material. The rear wiper, tonneau cover, and rear heater ducts.

The European version of the Limited is somewhat more extreme. It adopts all of the above changes, but adds (or subtracts?) a delete on the infotainment system and air conditioning. That might sound extreme, but on the flip-side it at least retains its rear seats unlike its Renault Megane RS Trophy R rival.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder VTEC turbo is unchanged, but that's hardly a disaster. Its 228kW of power and 400Nm of torque still holds up handily against today's hot hatch elite. As before, it's supported by a slick 6-speed rev-matching manual and a limited-slip differential.

Just 1000 of these yellow beasts were set to be built, with 600 going to America. The rest were spread around the world, and although Australia might snag a couple, we doubt that we'll be seeing any down here.

