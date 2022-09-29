Listen: Andrew Hawkeswood, the man behind Jack's Ridge, Part 8

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the eighth of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, host D'Arcy Waldegrave is joined by rally driver and motorsport enthusiast Andrew Hawkeswood. Hawkeswood is a former New Zealand rally champion and is the man behind one of the most exciting stretches of gravel road in the country - Jack's Ridge. The 6.5km stretch of road will host a special stage at the 2022 Repco Rally of New Zealand. Listen below.

This series runs over 10 days, so make sure you keep an eye on our homepage to keep up to date.

For more motoring news and interviews, check out Zooming with DRIVEN. You can also listen to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast on any of your favourite podcast apps, including iHeart Radio. Subscribe now to hear the latest episodes as soon as they drop.