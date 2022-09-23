Listen: Champion-in-waiting, Kalle Rovenperä ahead of NZ WRC, Part 2

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the second of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, host D'Arcy Waldegrave sits down with Finnish world rally driver Kalle Rovenperä. Listen below.

The son of former WRC driver Harri Rovanperä, Rovanperä has been driving cars since the age of six, and bikes and ATVs since he was three. 'Under the Helmet: Rally' sits down with the world champion-in-waiting ahead of the New Zealand leg of the World Rally Championship.

