Listen: D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to one of WRC's all time-greats, Sébastien Ogier

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the fifth of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, host D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to one of WRC's all time-greats, Sébastien Ogier. Determined, ruthless and tactically shrewd, Ogier has won eight world titles, including six in a row from 2013 to 2018, with three different manufacturers. He took his final crown in 2021 before stepping back from racing full-time. Listen below.

This series will run over the next 10 days, so make sure you keep an eye on our homepage to keep up to date.

