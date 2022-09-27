Listen: D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to versatile motorsport champion Shane van Gisbergen, Part 6

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the second of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, host D'Arcy Waldegrave is joined by versatile motorsport champion Shane van Gisbergen. From smooth race tracks to rough gravel roads, Shane van Gisbergen is obsessed with racing cars. Fast! Success has followed him no matter the size of the engine under the hood and the New Zealand leg of the World Rally Championship is just another chance for him to challenge himself. Listen below.

This series will run over the next 10 days, so make sure you keep an eye on our homepage to keep up to date.

For more motoring news and interviews, check out Zooming with DRIVEN. You can also listen to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast on any of your favourite podcast apps, including iHeart Radio. Subscribe now to hear the latest episodes as soon as they drop.