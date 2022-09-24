Home / News / Listen: Hayden Paddon opens up about his rallying journey, Part 3

Listen: Hayden Paddon opens up about his rallying journey, Part 3

24/09/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the third of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, host D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to leading kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon ahead of his home event. A multiple New Zealand rally championship winner, Hayden Paddon has gone through the highs and lows of being a professional rally driver. In this conversation, he opens up about his own rallying journey. Listen below.

This series will run over the next 10 days, so make sure you keep an eye on our homepage to keep up to date.

