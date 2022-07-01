Home / News / Listen: Mike Hosking talks to NZ Transport Minister about hydrogen cars and the EV feebate scheme

Listen: Mike Hosking talks to NZ Transport Minister about hydrogen cars and the EV feebate scheme

01/07/2022
More than 1 million hydrogen vehicles will be on the road by 2027 as the technology becomes an increasingly viable alternative to electric vehicles, according to a new report by UK-based Juniper Research.

Companies like Hyundai, Toyota and BMW are investing in the research and production of hydrogen 

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking talks with Transport Minister, Michael Wood, on the EV feebate scheme and hydrogen cars.

