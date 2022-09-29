Listen: Swedish rally driver Oliver Solberg, a family affair, Part 9

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D’Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

In the ninth of this 10-part countdown series to the NZ WRC, D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to Swedish rally driver Oliver Solberg. Solberg was destined to make a living from behind the steering wheel of a car. Son of former World Rally Champion Petter Solberg and nephew to rally driver Henning Solberg, the 21-year-old has plenty of knowledge to call upon as he winds his way around the roads of Aotearoa. Listen below.

This series runs over 10 days, so make sure you keep an eye on our homepage to keep up to date.

For more motoring news and interviews, check out Zooming with DRIVEN. You can also listen to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast on any of your favourite podcast apps, including iHeart Radio. Subscribe now to hear the latest episodes as soon as they drop.