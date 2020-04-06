Live a boujee life with this $2 million Learjet-converted party bus

Right now might not be the best time to get into the party bus industry, but if you were considering it before Covid-19 hit, this could possibly be the best post-lockdown investment.

Taking a stab in the dark here, we're going to guess that 90% of limos are party busses on the road are either limos or party busses, and not incredible creations like this road-legal Learjet contraption. That puts this in a niche, but sought-after segment.

Built over in America, this incredible creation seats 17 people, and looks like the most boujee limo that you've ever seen on the inside. Neon lights, an infinity floor, a 42-inch TV and built-in booze cabinet have been installed for passenger comfort.

You'll notice the two large jets still sit either side of the fuselage, but they're no longer in use. Instead, an 8.1-litre Chevrolet V8 sends power to the 28-inch rear wheels.

Arguably the most notable aspect of this contraption is the fact that it's completely road-legal over in America. Four cameras and located around the bus to cover blind spots, and are monitored from the cockpit.

As you'd expect, something of this scale isn't cheap and didn't happen overnight. Dan Harris is the brains behind the build, and recruited Exotic Coach to help with the project.

While the design was completed back in 2005, the Learmousine didn't make its first official public appearance until 2018. A hefty 40,000 hours of labour, and US$1 million went into its creation.

An official price estimation hasn't been revealed just yet, but we can imagine that Harris won't be letting this go for anything under $2 million. A Chevrolet Silverado and a trailer will also be thrown in.