Live the 007 life with these super limited Aston Martin models

This year's 007 instalment 'No Time To Die' might've been plagued with production issues thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Aston Martin isn't letting that get in the way of celebrating the franchise.

Just recently, the iconic English brand whipped the covers off a pair of extremely limited models that are set to be sold alongside the movie, so superfans can feel like the international man of mystery themselves.

Taking inspiration from the original V8 Vantage that first appeared alongside Bond in 1987, this coupe is the cheaper of the two 007 cars, and is limited to just 100 examples.

On the outside, this coupe gains a retro-style mesh grille, Cumberland Grey paint, and contrasting yellow trim around the bottom. On the inside, the seats are embroidered with '007', and a laser-cut gadget panel which takes pride of place in the dash.

Further referencing the classic Bond film, this Vantage comes complete with limited-edition skis and a ski rack, because everyone knows that ski racks on supercars are crazy cool.

The second model, a DBS Superleggera is an exact replica of the car that Daniel Craig whips in the upcoming movie. It is limited to just 25 units, and the movie references are a lot more subtle.

A couple of '007' badges can be found on the front fenders, as well as the interior. A special plaque signifies its rarity, and lets everyone know that you're not just extremely wealthy, but also love the movie franchise.

We can imagine that these two models will be limited to the UK market, and will have probably already sold out. If you are interested, the Vantage starts at $320,000, and the DBS is priced from a hefty $550,000.