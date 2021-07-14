Live the '80s dream with this ultra-cool Porsche 911 Speedster

Launched in 1989 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Porsche's iconic 911, the Speedster took a lot of inspiration from the 356 Speedster that first put the brand on the map for its sports cars.

It was based on the Speedster concept that had been revealed four years earlier, and was built in an effort to get Porsche out of the financial hole that it found itself in due to the U.S recession.

Based on a 964 Carrera, the Speedster is powered by a 3.2-litre air-cooled flat-six engine that produced 172kW and 264Nm of torque. This was sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

On the outside, it wears a number of differences from the 964 Carerra that it was based on, including a frameless windscreen that's 3.1-inches lower, and a tonneau cover that replaced the back seats.

Going on sale in 1989, the Speedster proved to be an instant hit with Porsche fans, as it looked like an all-new model, while being based on the 91 chassis that was loved by many.

Despite this incredible demand, Porsche wanted to keep production limited, so just 2,104 examples were built in total, with 1843 of these models wearing the wide-body guards.

Currently listed on DRIVEN is this immaculate white Speedster, that has covered just 37,956km since new.

On the inside, it's finished with a gorgeous dark red leather interior, and is a left-hand drive model.

