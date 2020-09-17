Live the classic Japanese dream on a budget with this Nissan 280Z

Unless you've been living under a rock this week, you'll probably be aware of Nissan's new Z Proto, and how it blends classic Fairlady design with new Nissan functionality.

While some people loved this retro-styled look, others have complained about the grille and lack of innovation. No matter whether you're a fan of it or not, it's going to be expensive, so why not go for something a little more retro?

Known as the ugly duckling of the Fairlady family, the 280Z was a somewhat awkward mix of the retro styling that everyone loved from the 240Z, mixed with practicality to appeal to a wider market.

The resulting 280Z obviously isn't as timeless as the Zs that came before it, but is a classic Nissan coupe that can fit the whole family.

Beneath the bonnet sits a 2.8-litre straight-six engine that's mated with a five-speed manual gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels. The 0-100km/h sprint is completed in 8.3 seconds, a respectable time for its era.

On the inside, the 280Z is unapologetically 1980, with a cream and tan interior that covers every aspect of the cabin.

