Live the drop-top dream in this drop-dead gorgeous Porsche 911

Volkswagen Beetle jokes aside, the air-cooled Porsche 911 is a true automotive treasure, and they don't get much better than this classic SC from 1983.

Finished in a gorgeous shade of red, this German beauty was imported into New Zealand back in 2006, and has covered just under 65,000km since leaving the factory four decades ago.

Powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six engine, power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Speaking of power, this model was rated at 152kW back in 1983.

It features colour-matched bumpers, and blacked-out window frames, as well as a soft top that still looks to be in great condition.

By the look of the images, the only modifications are the classic BBS mesh wheels that it's rolling on, which only add to the classic appeal.

According to the listing, this model is one of the more sought-after 911s that were built during this period.

"The 911 SC had the wider body of the 911 Carrera. Vehicles produced as of model year 1981 are recognizable from the side direction indicators behind the front wings."

Click here to view the listing