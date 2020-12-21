Live the Mad Max dream with this epic Ford Falcon Interceptor

Over the last decade or so, prices of classic Australian muscle cars have been sky-rocketing with old two-door Ford Falcons and Holden Monaro models leading the charge.

Made famous from the iconic movie franchise Mad Max, the Interceptor is easily the world's most famous example of a classic Ford Falcon, which features a set of post-apocalyptic modifications.

Built in Australia as a tribute to the awesome movies, this 1974 Ford Falcon XB was shipped over to America at some point in its life, and is now up for sale through Mecum Auctions.

Unlike Max Rockatansky's car on the silver scream, the Falcon's V8 engine uses a fully-functional supercharger, and is also street legal in the US. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.

Mad Max buffs will also notice the jump seat attached to the passenger door. Other interior modifications include the column-mounted tacometre, the blue police light, and a red button on the shifter.

The benefit of buying a replica like this is that all the bumps and bruises it may get only contribute to the authentic aesthetic of the replica. So here's hoping that the new owner will actually drive it.

Mecum estimates that this replica will sell in the region of US$15,000 to US$30,000, which seems rather cheap. In New Zealand and Australia, regular exmaples of these Falcons are now hitting the $80,000 mark, making this replica quite a bargain just for its donor car.