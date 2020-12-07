Live your Hollywood dream with this special edition 'Bullitt' Ford Mustang

Long before the likes of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel dominated the silver screen with their high-octane Fast and Furious movies, Steve McQueen was known for his work behind the wheel of a dark green 1968 Ford Mustang.

Named after the movie that it took a starring role in, this 'Bullitt' Mustang became a Hollywood icon after it was thrashed around steep San Francisco streets.

50 years after this dark green Mustang first appeared on the silver screen, Ford celebrated its success by releasing a special edition Mustang GT in extremely limited numbers.

Just 50 of these Bullitt Mustangs landed in New Zealand, and every example was snapped up hastily. And given its special exclusive status, they rarely re-appear on the market.

Recently listed on DRIVEN, this example has covered just 4,200km since new, and looks to be in factory-frech condition.

Like all Bullitt Mustangs, it features a significantly upgraded 5.0-litre V8 engine beneath the bonnet, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Thanks to these Ford Performance parts, the V8 makes a healthy 345kW and 556Nm, all of which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

On the outside, these Mustangs are easily distinguishable by the dark green paint, and the black Torq Thrust style wheels, as well as all the 'Bullitt' badges.

Moving inside, this Mustang gets green contrast stitching, a 'Bullitt' steering wheel, and a white shifter knob.

