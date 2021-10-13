Local pricing and spec confirmed for highly anticipated Lotus Emira

Lotus has confirmed the price and full specification of the all-new Emira V6 First Edition for New Zealand.

The Emira is an all-new mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand, with pricing starting from $177,000.

Building on the legacy of the Elise, Exige and Evora, the Emira represents a quantum leap forward for Lotus. Those instantly recognisable brand signatures and core values have been combined with a paradigm shift in levels of practicality, comfort, functionality and technology.

The Emira has been developed on a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis – technology pioneered by Lotus and which remains an intrinsic part of the company's sports car DNA.

Powering the V6 First Edition is the Lotus-honed 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, mid-mounted behind the two seats. Developing 400hp, it's mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a visible gearchange mechanism and hydraulic power-assisted steering. An optional six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shift is also available.

The car rides on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels. They're diamond cut to create a premium two-tone finish, though silver or gloss black versions are available as a no-cost option. Two-piece brake discs with branded callipers are part of the First Edition spec, plus a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The First Edition comes in one of six vibrant paint colours: Seneca Blue – which was seen at the car's launch in July – plus Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. More colours will be available during 2022.

Exterior details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The Lower Black Pack is fitted as standard, which means the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser are all in finished in gloss black.

There are seven interior colour choices, all available at no extra cost. They are red, black, grey and tan Nappa leather, as well as black Alcantara with either red, yellow or grey stitching. Satin chrome trim finishers, white interior mood lighting and Lotus-branded sill kick plates complete the premium look.

The heated seats feature 12-way adjustability and two memory presets linked to the door mirrors (driver's seat only). Climate control, cruise control, keyless start and selectable drive modes are all included.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto are integrated into the Emira V6 First Edition, supported by Bluetooth and USB/12v sockets. The 10-channel/340W premium audio system has been developed in partnership with respected British brand KEF. All functions are accessed through a 10.25-inch centrally mounted touch-screen, with driver feedback through a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster ahead of the multi-function steering wheel.

Three more option packs are fitted as standard to the car, making four in total. The Drivers Pack gives customers the choice of Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner, and the choice of black, red, yellow or silver-painted brake callipers. Lotus-branded footwell mats are also included. The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, a rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.

The V6 Powered Emira will be joined by an in-line four-cylinder powered Emira in 2023.