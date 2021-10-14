Local pricing and specifications for all-new BMW iX3 announced

BMW has confirmed that the all-electric iX3 will arrive in New Zealand in Q4 2021.

All BMW iX3 models are built in China and have an 80 kWh battery pack with a rear-mounted electric motor which produces 210 kW and 400 Nm of torque.

The electric SUV has a WLTP range of 460 km and as with overseas markets, those sold in Aotearoa come standard with the M Sport package that includes sporty bumpers and 20-inch wheels.

It also comes standard with a panoramic glass sunroof, Head-Up Display, pre-heating/pre-conditioning, adaptive suspension, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, leather upholstery, automatic tailgate, BMW’s latest Live Cockpit Professional system and a 16-speaker surround-sound system from Harman/Kardon with DAB+ digital radio.

Options for the iX3 include BMW Shadowline lights ($700 NZD), sun protection glazing ($1,200 NZD), LaserLight headlights ($2,500 NZD), and a shadow line surround for the kidney grille ($1,100 NZD).

The interior is offered with either black leather and blue stitching, Oyster White leather with black stitching, or Mocha brown leather with black stitching.

Prices start for the all-new BMW iX3 from $114,900.