Local pricing and specs for Opel Mokka revealed

Opel Mokka’s will be arriving into NZ dealerships at Opel North Shore, Opel Auckland, Opel Hamilton, Opel Tauranga and Opel Hawkes Bay in early October, with pricing starting from $38,990.

The Mokka will be available in three models, the Mokka Edition, the Mokka SRi and the Mokka e-SRi. Noah Robertson, Opel NZ Commercial Manager, says the Mokka range is the most efficient German car brand in New Zealand.

“The Mokka has been chosen to lead the charge for Opel’s launch, as it looks like it is cut from the future in terms of its styling, and feels like it is with its driving experience. With low emission or fully electric options, dynamic handling and high impact German design inside and out," says Robertson.

“Mokka’s are priced aggressively and accessibly, so more Kiwis can get into lower emission vehicles sooner, with the Mokka starting at just $38,990+ORC, or $37,067 plus on-road costs after the clean car rebate of $1,923. Though the range offers high brand appeal and high-end features such as IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights and the wraparound OPEL Pure Panel display," Robertson adds.

From the outside, the Mokka design features short overhangs, a wide stance, and sculptural, muscular lines that characterise the bold, pure appearance of the compact five-seater. A two-tone black bonnet and roof combo adds a future-retro vibe.

At the front is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, seamlessly integrating the vehicle grill, assistance systems, LED headlights and the newly designed Opel lightning bolt emblem. The Mokka Edition, the Mokka SRi and the Mokka e-SRi represent the first models in the range to feature the Opel Vizor. Drivers can also personalise their road presence with a wide range of bold metallic colours, wheel, roof and hood options.

Inside the car lies two connected widescreen displays that surround the driver. The "Pure Panel" comprises a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch central touchscreen complete with smartphone connectivity (CarPlay / Auto) on the SRi models, while a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and same-sized central touch screen are fitted to the Mokka Edition.

A 100 percent electric powertrain in the Mokka-e SRi produces 100kW and 260Nm of torque with a 0-50 acceleration time of 3.7 seconds. Opel claims a range of 363km on a single charge, with driving mode options of sport, eco and normal. Besides the all-electric Mokka-e Sri, are the low-emission engines in the Mokka Edition and Mokka SRi, with the 1.2-litre turbo direct injection petrol engine producing 96 kw.

The car also features systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC) and Active Lane Positioning for level-two semi-autonomous driving. All model variants come as standard with an electric parking brake as well as Traffic Sign Recognition & Recommendation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and a 180-degree rear view camera, Automatic Park Assist, Flank Guard and Side Blind Spot Alert, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Active Safety Brake and Active Lane Departure Warning.

Pricing starts at $38,990 for the Mokka Edition, $44,990 for the Mokka SRi, and $69,990 for the Mokka-e SRi. All three models qualify for the Clean Car Discount, with the Mokka-e SRi qualifying for the full rebate of $8,625.