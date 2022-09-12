Local pricing and specs for the new Toyota GR86 revealed

The all-new GR86 is a sizable upgrade on the previous and highly popular Toyota 86 two-door sports car, and a new addition to the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) inspired GR series.

The 86 has been given a Gazoo Racing makeover, with a larger and more powerful engine, improved torsion rigidity, precision handling and an updated interior.

Its performance has also been significantly upgraded to create a lightweight sportscar with the handling and driving experience of a car that should cost much more than the GR86.

It features a 2.4-litre horizontally opposed boxer four-cylinder engine that drives the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It produces 174kW and 250Nm of torque, which is an increase of 22-27kW and 38-45Nm.

This means the GR86 can now perform the 0-100km/h sprint in just 6.4 seconds with a manual gearbox and 6.8 seconds with an automatic transmission – an increase of 1.4 seconds over the current model.

The GR86 retains the familiar long bonnet and aerodynamic sports car profile; however, the exterior design changes include a matrix grille design, large side rocker mouldings, and a ducktail-type rear spoiler.

Other significant upgrades include premium 18-inch, 10-spoke matte black alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for better grip and performance.

While driving performance has been the key motivation for the upgrade, the inside has also received an upgrade. Newly designed front seats are heated and covered in perforated Ultrasuede with leather bolsters.

A new multimedia system includes a larger 8-inch touchscreen, six speakers, voice recognition and both wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A redesigned 7-inch colour combination meter with a digital speedometer and multi-information display are also included.

Both variants include blindspot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and a tyre-pressure warning system. The automatic also receives driver assist technologies including a pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high beam assist and reverse automatic braking.

The GR86 will be available in seven exterior colours: Crystal White, Ice Silver, Magnetite Grey, Midnight Black, Hyper Blue, Spark Red, and Sapphire Blue (the latter two are new to the GR86).

The new 2022 GR86 is priced at $56,990.