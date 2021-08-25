Local pricing revealed for BMW's all-electric iX SUV

In the scheme of things, BMW was ahead of the electric curve as the brand's first all-electric car (the i3) first hit the market back in 2013.

Unfortunately, the German brand didn't fully commit to electric motoring at the time, but is back on track now, with its first all-electric SUV set to go on sale in New Zealand later on this year.

It's called the iX, and is what BMW plans to bring to the luxury electric SUV segment to do battle with things like the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace.

BMW New Zealand has confirmed that the iX will be landing in New Zealand in two guises, starting with the iX xDrive40, and then the iX xDrive50 as the range-topping model (for now).

Starting at $163,900, the xDrive40 uses a dual-motor system to produce 240kW and 630Nm. This is sent to all four wheels, and allows the xDrive40 to hit 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

It also gets a 77kWh battery, which is good for 425km of range on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle, and puts it on par with something like the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Moving up the range gets you into the xDrive50, which starts at $197,990, but gets 385kW and 765Nm, which cuts the 0-100km/h sprint down to a rapid 4.6 seconds.

A 112kWh battery features in this model, and range sits at an impressive 630km, which puts it at the higher end of EVs that are currently on sale.

As you'd expected, both models are capable of DC fast charging, with maximum rates sitting at 150kW for the xDrive40 and 200kW in the xDrive50. In real-world terms, this means that it will take 31 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent in the 40 and 35 minutes in the 50.

BMW New Zealand has revealed that customers are now able to reserve iX models online now, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

It is also noted that an iX M60 is also destined for New Zealand, which is packing over 440kW. Details of this high-performance EV will be revealed at a later date.