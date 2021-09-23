Local pricing revealed for BMW's new all-wheel drive 2-Series coupe

Just like BMW's new M3 and M4 pairing, when the new 2-Series coupe was revealed, fans were divided by the car's new looks. Thankfully, the smallest coupe in BMW's line-up didn't get the massive kidney grilles, instead making do with regular-sized ones.

Just recently, BMW New Zealand announced pricing for the range-topping M240i xDrive, which is reportedly going to land before the end of the year.

Priced from $104,900, BMW's 2-Series range will be solely represented by the M240i xDrive until the new M2 Competition lands in New Zealand. This high-performance 2-Series is set to launch in 2022.

As for the regular M240i, it is powered by BMW's 3.0-litre twin-turbo TwinPower engine that makes 285kW and 500Nm in this application. This engine is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission in New Zealand.

As you might've guessed from the 'xDrive'moniker, this M240i is now all-wheel drive, which is a significant departure from the last generation which was exclusively rear driven.

As expected, traction is greatly increased with xDrive, and this M240i will reportedly hit 100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, which is a 0.5 second improvement on the last generation.

In terms of dimensions, it is 105mm longer, 64mm wider and 28mm lower and up to 12% stiffer than the last 2-Series, which is said to make for a better drive.

On the inside, sport seats are offered as standard equipment, and it gets the new BMW Operating System to make navigating the infotainment system easier than ever.

Speaking of infotainment, a 10.25-inch screen takes pride of place in the centre of the dash, and a 12.3-inch digital cluster sits alongside it.

BMW's M240i is expected to land locally before the end of the year.