Locally built Toyota Hilux 'Great White' revealed as an off-road beast

Here in New Zealand, we seem to love our utes more so than any other type of vehicle, and this fondest grows when it comes to big 4x4 models that can conquer any terrain.

We first saw this with the Ford Ranger Raptor, and then with Toyota New Zealand's Hilux Mako, but a scare parts supply has meant that the Mako has remained a grounded project. This is where Christchurch's Custom 4X4 comes into the picture, who recently revealed the Hilux 'Great White'.

There will be no points awarded for guessing where the shark-themed moniker came from, but Custom 4x4 wins points in the production department as they are reportedly able to deliver these utes to Kiwis as needed.

According to Custom 4x4, this 'Great White' was created "with those customers in mind as an alternative [to the Mako] whilst still maintaining the already legendary Toyota Hilux Stigma.

"We have sourced parts from all over the world as far away as Argentina and believe these are the best of the best."

When it comes to these parts, it seems that the Great White is decked out with an impressive array.

Like Toyota's Hilux Mako, the Great White sits on ARB Old Man Emu Shock Absorbers. These are matched with a set of Kendra R/T tyres to handle tough terrain.

At the front, it gets a colour-matched steel bumper with winch capability and two snatch-rated recovery points. At the rear it gets a similar situation, with two more recovery points.

Above the front bumper, you'll find an LED light bar, and beneath it sits a 5mm bash plate.

Rock sliders sit beneath the body to protect it from rough terrain, and a set of TRD flares do the same for the body.

While Custom 4x4 provide a price on its website, Hilux owners are able to select between the 'Great White Junior Package' and 'Great White Full Package' and get a quote.