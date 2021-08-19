Longer range Renault Zoe becomes one of NZ's cheapest Battery Electric Vehicles

The Renault Zoe might be one of Europe's biggest-selling BEVs, but it has never been delivered in quite the right specification for New Zealand: too expensive, too slow to charge (no DC fast-charge capability in previous models) and too little range for first-time BEV buyers to feel comfortable.

With the the Government's $8625 BEV rebate, the addition of 50kW fast-charge capability and upgraded battery and electric motor hardware, Renault NZ is hoping the third-generation Zoe will finally make an impact in the Kiwi market.

The start price of $63,990 for the Zen R110 is an increase of $4k over the previous model, but with the Clean Car Discount applied it becomes a $55,365 proposition. That puts it in the frame with NZ's cheapest BEV models, behind the MG ZS EV, Peugeot e-208 GT, Mini Electric and Nissan Leaf.

The Zoe battery is now 52kWh (up 9kWh) which delivers a range of up to 395km on the WLTP test cycle. The standard motor is 80kW, but there's a new 100kW option (the $65,990 R135 model) as well. A new "B Mode" on both increases regenerative braking and allows one-pedal operation (where the regen system can slow the car instead of the brakes).

Customers have an expanded colour range to choose from: Titanium Grey, Glacier White, Celedon Blue, Star Black, Quartz Blanc White, Blueberry, Flamme Red and Highland Grey.

