Look and learn: shape of all-new Hyundai Kona SUV revealed (but not much else)

Hyundai says its all-new Kona compact SUV was designed with the EV in mind first, followed by the petrol models - which will still comprise conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid (HEV) configurations.

And that's about it for now, because the company has not given any hint about technical specification or power/consumption for any of the variants, instead promising that more detail will be forthcoming in "a few months".

It has confirmed a step up in size with an extra 150mm in length - still just 4355mm overall, but enough to provide maximised "living space" says the company.

Judging from the official images, the Kona's styling is something of a current Hyundai greatest hits package. It has the futuristic light-bar front of the Staria MPV/van, the angular "parametric" exterior surfaces showcased on the larger Tucson SUV and an Ioniq 5 -style interior with widescreen-look displays. The "parametric pixel" lights are also a clear pointer to the Ioniq 5.

There are several styling variations between powertrains. The BEV gets pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, black body line and optional black side mirrors and roof.

The ICE and HEV share a more rugged bumper and skidplate design, and black wheel arch cladding.

It's debatable whether there will be another petrol Kona N, but Hyundai has committed to a dressed-up ICE "N Line" version for this new model: black side mirrors and roof, wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasise a lower stance, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, twin muffler and silver side skirt.

Expect more news in early-2023.