Looking back at the best of DRIVEN in 2021 (so far)

DRIVEN's MID-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS: It's been a year of recovery and recovering, and six months in, we've put together the top six stories. From Elon Musk's Tesla 'spy cams', to the Government's new Feebate programme for new and used cars, there's been a lot to take in. So we've put the 2021 mid-year highlights package together to look back and review.

1. Elon Musk caught out over Tesla's controversial in-car cameras

Earlier this year, Tesla revealed the true purpose of a driver-facing camera in new Tesla Model 3 electric cars – and it’s not what company founder Elon Musk originally claimed.

2. What are the top new SUVs in New Zealand for 2021 so far?

We look at sales figures for the first four months of the year, and find out which SUVs are resonating with Kiwi buyers. There are entries from Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Nissan.

3. NZ's cheapest EV gets even more affordable following 'feebate' announcement

July 13th was a significant day in New Zealand motoring history — it was the day that the feebate was announced. In this piece, we look at what it means for Kiwi motorists, and see which EVs are the cheapest.

4. Complete guide to the 64 warning lights on your dashboard

This is a classic story that's been around for four years now. Despite its age, it seems that motorists are still trying to decipher the plethora of lights that can appear behind their steering wheel.

5. Hamilton bypass: Completion date moved and speed limit info revealed

The Waikato Expressway has proved itself to be an incredibly popular topic, and the fly-over videos released by Waka Kotahi are always a very interesting watch.

6. Watch: Footballer's $600K Ferrari written off by car wash employee

Federico Marchetti would've seen red earlier this year when his 812 Superfast was written off at the hands of a carwash worker that decided to take it on a joy ride. He made quite a mess of it.