Lotus Cars confirmed for New Zealand launch

Lotus is coming to Auckland! The renowned British sports car brand has appointed Lotus Auckland – part of Giltrap Group – as its exclusive retailer in New Zealand.

The move will see Lotus join Giltrap Group's stable of luxury and high-performance brands. Lotus Auckland will undertake all sales, servicing and parts supply for Lotus models in New Zealand.

A dedicated Auckland showroom, which is currently under construction, will be completed and open for business later this year.

"We are thrilled to represent Lotus in New Zealand" comments Michael Giltrap, Joint Managing Director of Giltrap Group. "It’s a brand with strong motor racing and sports car heritage that has an exciting future ahead with high-performance pure electric vehicles."

On sale initially will be Final Edition versions of the iconic Lotus Elise and Lotus Exige.

They will be followed by the Emira, the final petrol-powered car to be launched by Lotus before it transitions to an exciting all-electric future.

The Elise is an icon in the automotive world, renowned globally as one of the most engaging sports cars ever built. An addictive, motorsport-inspired exhaust note perfectly complements the race-car responses, providing an enthralling experience on the open road or the track.

There are two models, the Elise Sport 240 Final Edition and the Elise Cup 250 Final Edition.

The Exige is a pure race car for the road that stays true to Lotus' lightweight values. As a result, it is the pinnacle of driving excellence for those seeking high performance, agility, dynamic handling and an exhilarating experience.

Powered by a supercharged V6, the Exige Sport 390 Final Edition and Exige Sport 420 Final Edition deliver supercar performance levels. The track-focused Exige Cup 430 Final Edition completes the line-up.

The Lotus story in New Zealand will continue in 2022 with the launch of the Emira, a stunning all-new mid-engined premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience 'For the Drivers'.

Building on the legacy of the Elise, Exige and Evora, the Emira represents a quantum leap forward for Lotus. Those instantly recognisable brand signatures and core values have been combined with a paradigm shift in levels of practicality, comfort, functionality and technology.

The Elise and Exige Final Edition cars will be on display at Lotus Auckland, 172 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, which is expected to be completed and open for business during Q4 2021.