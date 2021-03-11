M Town: Where you can drive all the best BMWs

For the last few decades, few letters have meant as much in the performance car world as 'M' which makes up BMW's high-performance division.

To celebrate all the great M cars that have come from the German marque, BMW NZ is holding another 'M Town' event, where owners and enthusiasts can experience sheer driving pleasure through the M range.

From the 13th to the 18th of April this year, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park will be turned into M Town, where a range of M performance products will be hitting the tarmac.

For the first time in the event's history, BMW is opening the event up to owners of any allegiance, who will be able to purchase tickets for a public day on the 17th of April.

BMW driving instructors will be available to help drivers get the most out of the M range, allowing them to push the limits of the high-performance vehicles and improve their driving skills.

The event will be headlined by the all-new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé, which will bring a hefty 375kW to the table from their turbocharged straight-six mills.

Alongside these two, drivers will have access to the BMW M8 Competition Coupé, X5 M, and X6 M which all make use of burly twin-turbo V8 engines. Other M Performance models like the X2 M35i, X3 M40i and X7 M50i will also be present.

Karol Abrasowicz-Madej, Managing Director of BMW New Zealand, commented:

“Sheer driving pleasure is ever-present in BMWs, but that essence is distilled in BMW M. M Town is a celebration of that spirit.”

“This year, our all-new BMW M3 and M4 is set to bring exhilaration to a new level, and along with the fantastic range of cars we’ve lined up for this event, we hope to deliver 100% on that famed M Town proverb, that too much is just right,” Mr. Abrasowicz-Madej continued.

If this sounds up your alley, tickets are available BMW M Town Experience. Register your interest on the BMW New Zealand website for more information.