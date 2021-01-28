M5 CS: BMW's most powerful car of all time confirmed for NZ

If you aren't familiar with BMW's CS badge yet, it's found on the most hardcore variants of the M cars, and we've seen it appear on the M3 and the M2 previously.

Like those two legendary BMWs, the M5 CS sheds weight over the standard model, bumps the power up, as well as adding a race-inspired interior that looks painfully expensive.

Click here to view all BMW M5 listings on DRIVEN

To build the M5 CS, BMW started with an M5 Competition, and tuned the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 to make a healthy 467kW. This gives it the title of the most powerful BMW ever produced.

Not content with just a bump in power, the German brand also managed to shave 104kg off the M5 Competition through the use of carbon fibre body panels, and ditching some soundproofing.

An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the M5's rear-biased all-wheel drive system, and allows the super sedan to hit 100km/h in 2.9 seconds. On top of this, a top speed of 306km/h is also possible.

On the inside, the CS can be distinguished from the Competition by the carbon fibre bucket seats which are covered in red leather. Because it's a race car, the CS goes without a middle seat in the rear, and two more buckets can be found across that row.

As it is the final hoorah for the current-generation M5, this CS will be produced for just one year, and will end up being quite a limited car.

While BMW New Zealand hasn't revealed pricing or availability, it announced that the CS' pricing is available on request, so we can imagine that a few examples will make it down to NZ.