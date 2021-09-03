Mad Mike's slammed Mazda MX-5 emerges for sale

If there are two things that New Zealand's own Mad Mike is internationally known for, they'd be his incredible sideways antics, and the amazing cars that he builds.

With a garage that's crammed full of wild, rotary-powered Mazda drift cars, (and even a Lamborghini Huracan drift car) to say that he's a true enthusiast is an understatement.

Just recently, one of Mike's Mazdas emerged for sale online, and it could possibly the craziest MX-5s in the country.

Featuring a genuine Rocket Bunny body kit, and massive Rotiform wheels, this roadster has no shortage of style.

For those fearing speed bumps, a KW HLS adjustable/hydraulic suspension with a front lift makes life easier.

Like the rest of Mike's cars, a ginmormous rear wing was installed to finish things off, giving the car an incredibly agressive aesthetic.

Under the bonnet sits the standard 2.0-litre engine, which is mated with a six-speed manual transmission. It's also worth noting that it has covered just over 8,700km in its life.

