Home / News / Mad Mike's slammed Mazda MX-5 emerges for sale

Mad Mike's slammed Mazda MX-5 emerges for sale

By Andrew Sluys • 03/09/2021
Search Driven for Mazda MX-5 for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

If there are two things that New Zealand's own Mad Mike is internationally known for, they'd be his incredible sideways antics, and the amazing cars that he builds. 

With a garage that's crammed full of wild, rotary-powered Mazda drift cars, (and even a Lamborghini Huracan drift car) to say that he's a true enthusiast is an understatement. 

Click here to view all Mazda MX-5 listings on DRIVEN

Just recently, one of Mike's Mazdas emerged for sale online, and it could possibly the craziest MX-5s in the country. 

Featuring a genuine Rocket Bunny body kit, and massive Rotiform wheels, this roadster has no shortage of style. 

For those fearing speed bumps, a KW HLS adjustable/hydraulic suspension with a front lift makes life easier. 

Like the rest of Mike's cars, a ginmormous rear wing was installed to finish things off, giving the car an incredibly agressive aesthetic.

Under the bonnet sits the standard 2.0-litre engine, which is mated with a six-speed manual transmission. It's also worth noting that it has covered just over 8,700km in its life.

Click here to view the listing

By Andrew Sluys • 03/09/2021

Tags

Mazda MX-5
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mazda MX-5 Roadster Ltd 2.0P Mazda MX-5 Roadster Ltd 2.0P
Mazda MX-5 Roadster Ltd 2.0P

$49,595

Mazda MX-5 EUNOS ROADSTER TURBO Mazda MX-5 EUNOS ROADSTER TURBO
Mazda MX-5 EUNOS ROADSTER TURBO

$21,495

Mazda MX-5 Roadster lsd 6mt top spec Mazda MX-5 Roadster lsd 6mt top spec
Mazda MX-5 Roadster lsd 6mt top spec

$7,990

Mazda MX-5 Rocket Bunny Mazda MX-5 Rocket Bunny
Mazda MX-5 Rocket Bunny

$49,999

We Recommend