Mad Mike to tackle Pikes Peak in a 1,200hp rotary-powered Mazda3

Despite our small size, New Zealand seems to punch above its weight in most avenues of motorsport, drifting included with local star Mad Mike making waves internationally for his mad antics.

While he is an incredible drifter, the cars that Mad Mike builds almost overshadow his driving skills, with his latest drift-ready Lamborghini Huracan basically breaking the internet upon release.

For Mike's latest project, he's returned to his rotary-powered Mazda roots, and has revealed plans to turn a current-generation Mazda3 hatch into an overpowered machine to take on Pikes Peak.

Though it is a very cool car, this Mazda3 doesn't have a lot of aftermarket tuning support, so it will be interesting to see how Mike goes about turning a grocery getter into a drift car.

A render posted on the star's Instagram shows a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and enormous wing making the majority of visual upgrades. It'll likely also get a widebody kit of some sort.

Like most of Mike's creations, the Mazda will be getting a rotary engine swap, but this one will be a four-rotor with around 1,200hp. It'll also get a rear-wheel drive powertrain for big skids.

With Mike's reputation for turning these wild ideas into a reality, we can't wait to see this thing in the flesh, and would love to see it shredding tyres down at Hampton Downs in the near future.