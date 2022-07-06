Mahindra launches the all-new Scorpio-N, announces NZ arrival for 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., or M&M Ltd., has announced the all-new Scorpio-N, which will launch in New Zealand in early 2023.

The all-new Scorpio-N is completely new ground-up, with no carryover components of the existing Scorpio.

This allows the All-New Scorpio-N to elevate existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors and appearance.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division for M&M Ltd. says, “the all-new Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer."

"With its unmissable design, sophisticated ride and handling, thrilling performance, advanced technology, reassuring safety and of course, its terrain-conquering abilities, the All-New Scorpio-N takes forward the unbeatable Mahindra legacy of building authentic, desirable and tough yet sophisticated SUVs. The All-New Scorpio-N disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments.”

The development of the all-new Scorpio-N started on a clean slate with no carryover from the existing Scorpio, says R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development.

"The all-new Scorpio-N’s third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting, while delivering authentic SUV attributes,” he says.

M&M is simultaneously unveiling the Scorpio-N in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch.

Additionally, Mahindra is committed to introducing the all-new Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand and will announce the details shortly.

The all-new Scorpio-N will be the first brand from the house of M&M to be globally unveiled (across focused international markets), aligning with Mahindra’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint.