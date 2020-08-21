Mahindra's all-conquering Thar already a hit with Kiwi off-roaders

Mahindra’s new Thar 4x4, tracing a design lineage harking back to the Willys Jeeps that the Indian company first began making in 1955, is evidently already proving as popular with Kiwi car buyers as its four-legged namesake is with our hunters.

According to New Zealand Mahindra spokesman, Russell Burling, the Thar has generated a lot of interest here since its debut in India this week, with some enquirers already placing orders.

New Zealand will be taking just the 2.0 litre turbopetrol-powered, six-speed automatic version of the Thar, leaving the 2.2 litre diesel/six-speed manual version for other markets.

The direct-injection petrol model develops similar torque to the diesel at 320Nm, delivers that peak 200rpm earlier in the rev range, develops more than 20 kilowatts of extra power, and is a lighter powerplant to boot.

Burling hopes to have the rugged-looking terrain-buster on display at this year’s Big Boys Toys show, with the first deliveries occurring in December, just two months after the vehicle officially goes on sale in India. In its home market, the Thar is available in two model themes – Adventure and Lifestyle.

The former has steel 16” wheels, a mechanically-locking rear differential, a completely washable interior, and four side-mounted rear seats facing inwards.

The Lifestyle has fatter 18” alloy wheels, a 7” touch-screen, a roll cage, brake-based rear differential lock-up to accompany full traction/stability control, and two rear seats that face forwards.

Burling says that New Zealand will have a range of models that will target accessible sub-$40K price positions, equipped with features tailored to the expectations of buyers here.

One challenge to meeting those expectations may be that both the Indian versions will come with just two airbags that only protect front seat passengers in frontal impacts.

As for any potential lawsuit occurring because of the visual similarity of the Thar to the Jeep Wrangler, Burling says Jeep is “totally comfortable” with the Thar.