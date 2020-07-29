Man caught allegedly using Covid-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini

While the way New Zealand's dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic hasn't been perfect, most would agree that our little country at the bottom of the world did at least an okay job with minimal real potholes.

It hasn't been the same in the United States, where case numbers and death rates continue to spiral. There are many other side-disasters there, too, including a sea of issues regarding the country's Paycheck Protection Programme system.

Money from this system failing to get to the employees who are entitled to it has been an ongoing issue — one best summed up by a recent case in America of a Florida business owner using some of his employee paycheck to splurge on an Italian supercar.

David T. Hines allegedly inherited US$3.9million through the programme; money intended to pay the paychecks of his staff. But it's claimed that staff didn't see any of the funds; federal authorities charging Hines with one count of bank fraud, one count of false statements to a financial institution, and one count of engaging in transactions with unlawful proceeds.

Hines reportedly applied for US$13.5million in Paycheck Protection Programme loans to pay bills across a raft of different companies, allegedly using fraudulent loan applications filled with "numerous false and misleading statements" according to federal authorities.

Hines purchased a 2020 Huracan valued at US$318,000. According to the charges, the car was purchased using Paycheck Protection funds. Federal authorities have since seized the car and US$3.4million from Hines.

The accused has also been connected to other 'luxury purchases' made since he obtained the payment, including trips to resorts.

