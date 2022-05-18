Man fined for filming crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
A "rubbernecking" man was fined for filming while driving at a crash scene on Dunedin's Southern Motorway yesterday.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old man driving towards Mosgiel tried to brake when his trailer full of soil began to fishtail at about 4.10pm.
The ute crashed and became wedged on a median barrier.
Police observed another man filming the crash, Bond said.
The man was given an infringement notice for using a cellphone while driving.
READ MORE
Drivers should concentrate on the road and not be distracted, as such behaviour could have caused another crash, Bond said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman yesterday said three crews attended.
A police spokeswoman said no serious injuries were reported and one southbound lane of the motorway was closed for a time.
- NZ Herald