Mansory's Ford GT might be the ugliest supercar of all time

Late last year, high-end tuning company Mansory revealed its take on the Ford GT. And while it was way over-the-top, atleast we could get behind the use of Ford blue across the carbon fibre panels.

Upon the first announcement, it was revealed that Mansory was to build three of these GTs which were dubbed the 'Le Mansory', and after seeing the second, we're sick of these uber-rare GTs being ruined.

Despite the fact that the first one is yet to sell at $3 million, the second Le Mansory has hit the market, this time wearing a mix of red and black panels, which only serve to make it look uglier.

Unfortunately, this GT wears the same roof scoops, huge side skirts, canards, big rear wing and unique headlights as the first, and rides on 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

On the inside, this Le Mansory doesn't get any prettier, with a mix of red and black Alcantara covering the cabin. Just in case you forget who ruined your car, there are Mansory logos on the headrests as well as the door sills.

If there is one plus side of this build, it's that Mansory decided to also tune the GT's 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 to pump out an extra 50kW. The new 522kW output now puts the GT on par with the likes of the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

While performance figures haven't been released, we can imagine that it will hit 100km/h in around 3 seconds, before topping out at 354km/h.

Along the same lines, a price figure hasn't be revealed, but we can imagine that it'd be well into the millions.