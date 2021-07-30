Mansory's Rolls-Royce Ghost is an expensive lesson in questionable taste

Having more dollars than sense is a position that not many people find themselves in, but one that's rather easy to spot as a third party.

A perfect example of this is Mansory's 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost that was recently completed for a customer, and it's fair to say that there's some questionable taste at play.

As arguably the world's most prestigious automotive brand, Rolls-Royce has upheld a classy reputation over the decades, producing extremely elegant vehicles for the world's rich.

Unfortunately, high-end tuning brand Mansory is less inclined to follow the rules of elegance, and will create whatever a client wants, as long as they've got extremely deep pockets.

Somewhat impressively, almost every inch of this Ghost has been modified by Mansory, creating a fully custom ride. These modifications even extend to beneath the bonnet.

On the outside, this Ghost wears a carbon fibre bonnet, and accents made from the same light-weight material can be found strewn across the front and rear fascias.

The addition of orange lighting in the front grille was another questionable choice.

The orange theme continues through to the interior where 'mandarin' leather covers the steering wheel, centre console, and arm rests. In true Rolls-Royce fashion, a matching luggage set also came with the car.

Under the hood, a pair of new turbochargers were added to the 6.7-litre V12 as well as a new ECU. With these additions, the Ghost pumps out around 530kW and over 1000Nm of torque.

In terms of performance, it will hit 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds which is an impressive figure for something as heavy as a Ghost.